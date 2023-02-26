INEC breaks silence on Collation glitches

Israel Arogbonlo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has finally broken its silence on the collation glitches following the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections across the country.

According to the Commission, the delay experienced in the collation of results was caused as a result of the inability of some adhoc staff to work up to speed in transmitting the collated results to the INEC viewing centre.

INEC’s National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, disclosed this on Sunday while fielding questions on Channels Television’s The 2023 Verdict.