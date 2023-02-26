INEC declares Kabba/Bunu/Ijumu Reps election inconclusive in Kogi

Yekini Jimoh – Lokoja

The Kabba/Bunu/Ijumu Federal House of Representatives election has been declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

This followed the difference between the margin of winners and cancelation of results in two polling units of the federal Constituency.

The returning officer, Dr. Adams Baba who declare the result inconclusive in Kabba on Sunday said the difference of the results between the winner, Arch Salman Idris of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Prince Matthew Kolawole was not up to the number of registered voters in the canceled polling units.

“The ADC…