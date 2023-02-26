NigeriaElections2023: Ondo NNPP candidate calls for cancellation of poll over missing logo on ballots

Hakeem Gbadamosi, Akure

The candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Mr Dipo Quadri, has called for the cancelation of the House of Representatives election in Owo/Ose Federal Constituency of Ondo State, over the missing of the party’s logo in tye ballot papers

Quadri who made this call on Saturday urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to nullify the election and conduct a fresh poll in the federal constituency.

He stated that the cancelation became necessary following the omission of the party’s logo on the ballot by INEC

According to him, the development has disenfranchised the electorates and his supporters from the federal constituency the right…