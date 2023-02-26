No try any result magic, Burna Boy warns INEC

By: Aliyu Abdulkareem

Grammy Award-winning artiste, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy has warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on manipulation of election results.

The highly controversial Afrobeat sensation took to his Instagram to call on INEC to let the will of the people prevail in the 2023 national elections.

“Let Nigeria decide o! @inecnigeria. No try any result magic.” the post reads.

