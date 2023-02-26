What my friends and I did to cause pandemonium in school —Pastor Akande

James Olusolabomi Akande, administrator and priest, is a zonal pastor in the Redeemed Christian Church of God. He shared the story of his life with TUNDE ADELEKE.

As a top manager, why did you pull out of the boardroom?

Now that you asked, I have had to give some thought to it, but it is very difficult to see a particular event or so. It is like a case of osmosis and diffusion. Rather than it being an event, person or whatever, it is just God’s doing. It was never a plan or a goal. It was gradual, starting from a combination of some sorts till the boardroom, literally but not completely, gave way and the pulpit took over. A time came when the allures of the boardroom were what…