Your votes will count, Lagos INEC REC tells Nigerians

About 24 hours after the opening of polls in Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections in Lagos, Mr Olusegun Agbaje, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the State has assured Nigerians that their votes will count.

According to Agbaje, in the end, Nigerians will be happy that INEC has done a lot to ensure that people are allowed to vote despite a few hitches.

”We want to assure Nigerians that their votes will count,” the commissioner said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the State Collation Centre for the 2023 Presidential Election in Lagos is situated at INEC Media Centre at the commission’s headquarters in the State.

The Presidential and NASS…