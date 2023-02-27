CBN reviews tenure of executive management, non-executive directors of Deposit Money Banks

By Chima Nwokoji | Lagos

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revised the regulatory requirements for the tenure of executive management and non-executive directors of Deposit Money Banks and Financial Holding Companies in the Code of Corporate Governance for Banks and Discount Houses (Ref: FPR/DIR/CIR/GEN/01/004).

This is part of measures aimed at strengthening governance practices in the banking industry.

The apex bank, in a statement on Friday, noted that the following tenure requirements shall apply effective the date of this circular:

“The tenure of Executive Directors (ED), Deputy Managing Directors (DMD) and Managing Directors (MDs) shall be in accordance with the terms of…