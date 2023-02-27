ElectionResult: 2 Buhari Ministers could not deliver LGA to APC, as Atiku wins in Bauchi

By: Ishola Michael, Bauchi

The combination of efforts by two serving Ministers from Katagum LGA of Bauchi State was not enough for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to win the 2023 Presidential election in the area.

The two serving Ministers are that of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu and the Minister of State, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Hajiya Yalwaji Mohammed.

The result released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) revealed that the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won the election in the LGA with a total vote of 22,987, while the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) polled a total of 20,030.

Also, the NNPP presidential candidate,…