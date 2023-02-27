ElectionResult: Don’t toy with future of Nigeria, Obasanjo warns Buhari

Olayinka Olukoya – Abeokuta

Former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, on Monday, has warned President Muhammadu Buhari, not to toy with the future of Nigeria, over the alleged manipulation of the results of the Presidential election held last Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Obasanjo in an open letter to Nigerians noted that there are so many discrepancies that needed to be corrected in some of the results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as the outcome of the presidential election.

The former president expressed disappointment over the optimal functionality of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) introduced by the electoral body, to ensure that the…