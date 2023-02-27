ElectionResult: Tinubu leads in all 18 LGs in Ondo presidential election 

By: Hakeem Gbadamosi, Akure

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has formally announced the results of Saturday’s presidential election in 13 out of the 18 local government areas in Ondo state, with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu leading in all the areas.

Tinubu’s closest rival, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is closely trailing Tinubu in the election.

The returning officer, Prof. Abayomi Fasina of Federal University, Oye – Ekiti (FUOYE), announced the results.

The Ondo Presidential Election Results:

*** Irele local government

APC. 17,334