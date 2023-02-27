ElectionResult UPDATE: Obi clinches Enugu, spreads his lead to12 states

By: Ifeoluwa Akinola

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, won Enugu State in the presidential election that took place on Saturday, giving him the lead in 12 states as of the time of filing this report.

According to the collation officer, Maduebibisi Ofor Igwe, 482,990 voters were accredited out of the 2,112,793 registered voters in the state.

Meanwhile, Obi scored 428,640 to defeat Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress. (APC).

Atiku polled 15,749 to come second behind in the state, while Tinubu polled 4,772 to come third. New Nigerian Peoples Party’s Rabiu Kwankwaso came third in 1808.

Igwe said that a…