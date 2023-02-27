



#ElectionResult UPDATE: Tinubu sweeps Oyo, floors Atiku, Obi in all 33 LGs

By Wale Akinselure The All Progressives Congress (APC) has been declared the winner of the presidential election in Oyo State. As declared by Oyo State collation officer Professor Olusola Babatunde, the APC polled a total of 449,884 votes, the highest in the presidential election in the state. The APC secured the highest number of votes […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune