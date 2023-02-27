ElectionResults: Oyo national assembly  election demonstrates APC can wrestle power from PDP–Folarin

Soji Ajibola

The Oyo State Coordinator for Tinubu-Shettima Campaign Council and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress APC, Senator Teslim Folarin has expressed his profound gratitude to electorates in the state for casting their ballots for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senator Abdulfatai Buhari, Dr. Yunus Akintunde, Barrister Sharafadeen Alli and other elected house of representatives members on the platform of the progressive party.

Senator Abdulfatai Buhari of APC who polled 90,078 votes was returned elected to represent Oyo North Senatorial District. Folarin’s successor, Dr. Yunus Akintunde of APC scored 108,776 votes and was returned elected to represent Oyo Central…