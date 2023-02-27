Goje, Dankwambo win Gombe Senate seats 

By: Ishola Michael – Gombe

Incumbent Senator representing Gombe Central Senatorial District, Muhammad Danjuma Goje has won his reelection to the Senate for another term.

The declaration of the result was made by INEC on Sunday declaring that the former Governor of Gombe State, Danjuma Goje of the APC, won the Gombe Central senatorial election.

The INEC returning officer for the election, Mustapha Muhammad, who declared the results in Kumo, announced that Danjuma Goje polled a total of 102, 916 votes.

The Senator, who is at loggerheads with the State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya defeated his closest rival, Aliyu Abubakar of the PDP, who polled a total of 37, 870 votes, and Bibikir…