INEC threatens to cancel crisis-ridden polling units in Kogi

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has threatened to cancel election results of crisis-ridden areas during the presidential and NASS election in Kogi.

Dr Hale Longpet, Kogi Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), sounded the warning while reacting to the crises that erupted in some Local Government Areas while Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja.

There were reports of thugs interfering with some polling units in Anyigba and Dekina in the Kogi East and Mopa in the Kogi West as well as parts of Kogi Central, where voting materials were allegedly carted away by thugs.

“You know the electoral Law says that where there is a disruption to the process, the…