LP’s Attah trashes Banky W to clinch Eti-Osa Federal Constituency

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Mr Thaddeus Attah of the Labour Party (LP) as winner of the Eti-Osa Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives.

Prof Funmilayo Odukoya, who is the INEC Returning Officer, made the declaration on Sunday at the Collation Centre, Lagos State Model Nursery and Primary School, Marwa, Lekki 1.

Attah won with 24,075 votes, beating his counterparts, Mr Olubankole Wellington (Banky W) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who had 18,666 votes, and Mr Babajide Obanikoro of the APC, who had 16, 901 votes.

