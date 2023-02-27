Naira swap crisis: Brands should re-strategise to avoid going down —Uwubanmwen

President, Advertisers Association of Nigeria (ADVAN), Osamede Uwubanmwen, in this chat with Akin Adewakun, bares his mind on the ongoing Naira crisis, its effects on the nation’s advertising industry, and what brands should be doing at this time to stay afloat.

HOW is this naira crisis affecting the business of advertising?

It is affecting everybody. For me, it is not the policy that is the problem, but the fact that some things should have been put in place before coming up with it. For instance, they should have first ensured that the error rates on online payment platforms, such as internet banking, PoS and others, they want to push people to, are reduced to the barest…