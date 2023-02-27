



Tribune Online

#NigerianElections2023: Keyamo, Omo Agege, lose constituencies

Alphonsus Agborh, Asaba Deputy Senate president and the gubernatorial candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC) in Delta state, Ovie Omo Agege has lost out in the presidential election as Labour Party got 22,589 votes as against APC that polled 11,296 votes in his constituency, Ughelli north. PDP came out third with 9421 votes. Also the […]

