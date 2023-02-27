Presidential election: Adamawa APC gov’shp candidate, Binani loses polling unit to Atiku

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State, Senator Aishatu Binani, could not deliver her polling unit for the presidential candidate of her party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the just concluded election.

Both Senator Binani and the younger brother to the First Lady Aishat Buhari, Modi Halilu, voted at the same Polling Unit in Yola, 006, in Mbamoi Ward but lost to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

According to the declared result from the unit by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), while the PDP polled 129 votes to win, the APC trailed behind with 101 votes.

Binani will be contesting the…