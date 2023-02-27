Rivers police arrest 4 officers involved in electoral malpractice

Amaechi Okonkwo, Port Harcourt

The Rivers state police command has arrested for of its officers for allegedly involving themselves in electoral malpractices during last Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections in Rivers State.

The arrest followed a viral video which trended on social media showing the officers involvement in a Pick Up Vehicle with incscription “RRT 050” in alleged electoral malpractice during the election.

According to a statement by command said the were arrested and taken into custody one officer and three Inspectors for interrogation over the matter.

The police pick-up van in the trending video waw also impounded for thorough investigation according…