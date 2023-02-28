3000ha oil palm plantation to create 5,000 jobs in Edo

AS part of Edo State Government’s expansion of oil palm revolution, Fayus Nigeria Limited has commenced the development of a 3,000-hectare plantation in Ugbeturu Community, Owan West Local Council, with a target of creating 5,000 jobs in the community at full capacity.

The project is captured under the Edo State Oil Palm Programme (ESOPP), rated as the largest oil palm development project in Africa. The ESOPP programme, backed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), is spearheading the development of over 100,000 hectares of land across the state.

The Acting Team Lead of ESOPP, Mr. Churchill Oboh, during a project monitoring exercise of Fayus Nigeria Limited oil palm concession, noted that…