Again, Elon Musk becomes world’s richest person after losing $200bn

By: Aliyu Abdulkareem

Elon Musk has reclaimed the title of the richest person in the world, per Bloomberg’s tally.

The Tesla CEO was unseated from the top spot by Bernard Arnault, CEO of French luxury brand LVMH (LVMHF), in December, 2022, making Musk Number 2 on the list for more than two months. As of Monday, however, Bloomberg reports that a rally in Tesla stock has lifted Musk back to the top of its real-time Billionaires Index.

Musk’s net worth was $187.1 billion as of Monday after markets closed, according to Bloomberg, just topping the $185.3 billion fortune of Arnault.

While Tesla (TSLA) stock declined steeply last year amid Musk’s problem-plagued acquisition of Twitter and a…