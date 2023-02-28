ElectionResults2023: Unizik lecturer wins Awka North/South Federal Constituency for Labour Party

By Michael Ovat- Awka

The Labour Party Candidate for Awka North and South Federal Constituency of Anambra State, Prof Lilian Orogbu, has been declared winner of the election.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the returning Officer for the Constituency, Dr Uche Nriagu, who announced the result at the INEC Collation Center, Amawbia-Awka, on Monday night, said she polled 34,713 votes to defeat her closest rival, Mr Obi Nwankwo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) who secured 24,814 votes.

Other Candidates scores are as follows,Emeka Igwe,PDP,21,850,YPP 2047,NNPP 244,ADC 108,NRM 33,SDP 43.

Speaking to Journalists, shortly after declaring the winner, Prof Orogbu, who is also a lecturer at…