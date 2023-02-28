Experts decry, blame CBN on underdevelopment of Nigerian mortgage sector

Experts in the housing sector are not happy with the poor state of the Nigerian mortgage sector, blaming its underdevelopment on CBN’s lack of interest despite several policy documents. DAYO AYEYEMI reports.

Experts in the real estate sector have decried the underdevelopment of the Nigerian mortgage sector, blaming it on “a clear lack of interest” by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The experts, who took to the social media platform of the Festus Adebayo-led Housing Development Advocacy Network (HDAN) to express their displeasure, stated that the real estate industry needed a virile mortgage system for housing delivery.

They pointed out that the current state of…