Fire razes newly commissioned blue rail line in Lagos

Rachael Omidiji

A section of the newly commissioned Blue Rail Mass Transit project at Marina, Lagos State, was gutted by fire on Tuesday, 28th February 2023.

It was reported that the fire affected the section which houses a generator used in the facility. The fire was said to have been ignited by a petrol-powered generator deployed to pump diesel into the barge from a tanker parked by pier 27.

However, no life was lost, and no one was injured, as the fire was quickly put out by firefighters from both the Federal and State fire stations before it could spread to other sections.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident.

He said, “The fire at…