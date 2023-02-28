Nigeria and role of the youth

Nigeria is a developing country with a diversity of cultures and religions. It was once regarded as Africa’s giant due to its strong capacities for national and economic development, among other things.

However, as time passed, Nigeria began to lose its identity, and strength as the giant of Africa because the leaders lacked foresight on how to incorporate the youths and shape the future. Due to their egotistical motivations and systemic corruption, the leaders were unable to make plans for the country’s improvement.

Nigeria’s population is largely made up of young people with zeal, passion, vision, and original ideas. However, some of them are letting go of these admirable qualities…