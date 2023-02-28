NPC releases salary, allowances for 2023 population, housing census ad hoc staff

The National Population Commission (NPC) has outlined the salary and allowances structure for its ad hoc staff who will be involved in the conduct of the 2023 Population and Housing Census.

The remuneration is divided into two categories – allowances and main salary.

In the category of allowances, according to the Director of Census Department, Mrs Evelyn Arinola Olanipekun, the NPC ad hoc staff will receive three types of allowances, namely; feeding allowance: (a) Specialised Workforce (SWF) – N2,000 per day x 13 days (three days of SWF and 10 days of state training). However, states that did not observe the first three days are exempted. Total N26,000. (b) State Facilitators: N2,000…