Positive sentiments persist at NGX as investors earn N260.3bn

By: Kehinde Akinseinde-Jayeoba – Lagos

Equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) extended gains for the fifth consecutive session on Tuesday as the benchmark index gained 0.86 per cent to settle at 55,806.26 basis points.

Basically, gains in industry heavyweight, Dangote Cement, alongside Tier-1 banking names, Zenith Bank and Guaranty Trust Holding Company were the main drivers of the market’s overall performance as their share prices appreciated by 2.21 per cent, 2.12 per cent and 2.50 per cent, respectively.

Accordingly, the Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date return advanced to +4.8 per cent and +8.9 per cent, respectively.

Investors, therefore, added N260.31 billion to…