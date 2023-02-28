Protesters storm coalition centre in Abuja, demand electronic transmission of results

Some protesters on Tuesday stormed the Presidential Collation Centre at the International Conference Centre in Abuja to demand for electronic transmission of results from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The protesters in their numbers, who said they were members of different political parties, were expressing dissatisfaction over the refusal to use electric transmission of results as promised by the electoral umpire before the election.

Speaking with newsmen during the protest which took place at Emeka Anyaoku street (about a kilometre to the coalition centre), one of the protesters, Ilemona Onoja, said their major demand is for the INEC Chairman to fulfil what he…