Umahi condemns killing of traditional ruler by gunmen in Ebonyi

Grace Egbo – Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi has condemned the killing of the Chairman, Ezza North traditional rulers council, HRH Eze Igboke Ewa by gunmen.

He made this known while addressing journalists in his office, centenary city, Abakaliki.

Umahi who expressed shock over the killing of the monarch accused the political opposition of being behind the killing.

He, however, warned political candidates of the opposition parties to desist from thuggery or inciting statements that could cause crisis and shedding of innocent blood, noting that no life is worth any political ambition.

The gunmen alleged to be political thugs, invaded the residence of the traditional ruler in his…