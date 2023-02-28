Yejide Gbenga – Ogundare

A senior advocate of Nigeria, Emeka Ozoani (SAN) on Thursday evening, said a candidate cannot legally and constitutionally be declared the winner of the presidential Election if he or she fails to win the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“Any presidential candidate who did not win Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, cannot legally and constitutionally be declared the winner of the presidential Election. The only available path to INEC is to call for a fresh nomination.

“Section 133(b), last paragraph of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended attests to this,” the SAN said.

A critical analysis of Section 133(b) of the 1999…