Again, suspected herders kill guard, six others in Benue

Johnson Babajide, Makurdi

Again suspected armed fulani herders on Tuesday launched separate attacks on two communities in Benue State killing seven people including a Commander of the State Community Guard.

The armed herders were said to have attacked Tse Fela in Mbabuande and Tse Akyegh in Ikaaghev Council Ward of Gwer West local government of the state around 3pm on Tuesday.

This came barely two days some armed herders invaded Tse-Lgar, Tse Magu and Tse Dudu in Guma local government where they killed 13 people, precisely in Sunday.

It was reliably learnt that the herders who invaded the two communities in Gwer West simultaneously killed seven people and destroyed food banks.

According to a…