BREAKING #ElectionResults: Tinubu wins more than 25 per cent votes across two-thirds states

Ifeoluwa Akinola

Bola Tinubu from the All Progressive Congress Party has won the simple majority requirement needed to be declared the winner of the presidential elections after gaining more than 25 per cent of the votes in 12 states.

The former Lagos governor and national leader of the APC polled the majority votes with 8,805,428 votes with Atiku and Obi trailing behind in the second and third positions with 6,984,290 votes and 6,093,962 votes respectively.

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso scored a total of 1,496,671 votes to come fourth.

According to the constitution, the winner needs to have the largest number of votes nationwide and at…