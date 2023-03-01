Governor  Abubakar  Sani Bello commends  Nigerlites  for  peaceful  conduct  during elections  

By: Adelowo Oladipo, Minna

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has applauded the people of Niger State across party lines for their peaceful conduct during the February 25, 2023, Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The Governor in a statement said despite the economic hardship, voters came out to vote in the 25 local government areas of and in a relatively peaceful atmosphere.

According to him, “I commend you all for your resilience to perform your civic responsibility despite the current cash crunch in the country”.

Governor Sani Bello especially appreciated the people of Niger North Senatorial District and the entire All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters across the state…