INEC declares Ahmed Tinubu winner of the 2023 Presidential Elections

Ifeoluwa Akinola

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Bola Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 presidential election Wednesday morning at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

The APC candidate polled 8,794,726 votes to defeat fellow contenders – Atiku Abubakar of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 6,984,520 votes, Labour Party’s Peter Obi had 6,101,533 votes to come third and candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) Rabiu Kwankwaso with 1,496,687 votes.

Of the 36 states and FCT, Tinubu, Obi, and Atiku won 12 states each, while Kwankwaso won only Kano State.

One of his supporters, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, expressed excitement…