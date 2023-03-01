It’s your right to go to court, Tinubu tells Atiku, Obi, others

By: Taoheed Adegbite

Nigeria’s President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has urged Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and other Presidential candidates not satisfied with his emergence to go to court.

According to Tinubu, anyone willing to challenge the outcome of the electoral process should seek legal recourse and not violence.

He said this in his acceptance speech following his declaration as the President-elect after polling 8,805,655 votes to defeat his closest rivals; Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi who polled 6,984,520 and 6,098,588 votes respectively.

Tinubu, while appreciating God, his party, family and the people of Nigeria for…