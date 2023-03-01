Nigerians overpay for internet —Report

By Bode Adewumi

SURFSHARK recently released the Global Internet Value Index (IVi), which uncovers countries that are overpaying for their internet connection plan.

Nigeria is in 109th place in the world with an index 44 times lower than the global average.

Oceania and Europe lead the world in internet value, while internet affordability in North America, South America and Africa is below average.

Globally, only four out of 10 people get their internet at fair prices, while the remaining 61 percent overpay for internet they get.

Global Internet Value index (IVi) is calculated by dividing each country’s internet speed by internet affordability to determine which countries are overpaying for…