NITP urges Nigeria’s next president to focus more on physical planning

By: Ifedayo Ogunyemi

The Nigerian Institute Of Town Planners (NITP) has urged the whomever emerges as Nigeria’s next president to focus more on physical planning for the development of the country.

NITP National president, Nathaniel Atebije, stated this during the ninth edition of Waheed Kadiri Lecture Series held at the Waheed Kadiri House, NITP Ogun State Secretariat, Abeokuta, Ogun State, adding that it is only when physical planning problem is solved that the country can progress.

While noting that the only government that respected physical planning is the military government, he said, “Nigeria has made a lot of efforts, there is no progress. Despite its efforts, it is still moving…