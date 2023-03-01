Sunday Karimi’s victory represents people’s will — APC

By: Yekini Jimoh – Lokoja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Kogi West Campaign Organization of the Hon. Sunday Karimi has described the outcome of last Saturday’s National Assembly elections held in the district as the representation of the will, wishes and aspirations of the people of Kogi West.

The Campaign organization made the disclosure while reacting to what it described as a foul cry and the last kick of a dying horse Kogi West PDP, adding that the last weekend’s National Assembly Election held across the district as the most freest and credible election the district has ever witnessed.

The Campaign organization praised the innovations, particularly the use of technology by…