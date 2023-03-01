Tinubu Floors Atiku, Obi, Wins Borno With 252,282

By Atiku Galadima- Maiduguri

The All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has won the February 25th presidential election in Borno State with 252,282 votes.

Declaring the winner in Maiduguri on Tuesday evening, the Borno State Presidential Election Collation Officer, Prof. Jude Rabo, said the president of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar emerged as second with 190,921 votes.

Peter Obi’s Labour party polled 7,205 votes, while Rabiu Kwankwaso’s New Nigeria Peoples Party with 4,626 votes.

Bornos final results for presidential elections:

Apc 252,282

Pdp 190921

NNPP 4,636