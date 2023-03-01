Tinubu, Shettima meet Buhari in Daura

From Leon Usigbe, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday in his hometown Daura, Katsina State, received president-elect, Bola Tinubu and his vice, Kashim Shettima.

Their visit to Duara came after they received their certificates of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) following their victory at the poll.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) said there were jubilant scenes at the home of the President when the President-elect and the Vice President-elect Senator Kashim Shettima arrived with each of them brandishing their certificates of return.

According to the statement, apparently…