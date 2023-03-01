Tinubu will lead Nigeria to new level of prosperity

Yomi Ayeleso – Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, congratulated the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over his election as the President-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had, on Wednesday morning, declared Tinubu the winner of the February 25 Presidential election, having scored the highest number of votes of 8,794,726️ to defeat Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, who polled 6,984,520 and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) who got 6,101 533.

Governor Oyebanji, in a statement in Ado-Ekiti, described Tinubu’s emergence as the President-elect as a sweet victory, coming after a…