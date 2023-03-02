Fulfill your campaign promises-CNG to Tinubu

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has urged the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to be magnanimous in victory by carrying everybody along and fulfilling his campaign promises, irrespective of religion, tribe, and political affiliation.

Addressing journalists on Thursday, the Spokesman of CNG, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, while congratulating Tinubu, reminded him that Nigerian voters trusted him to lead them with the hope of a better Nigeria.

“We, therefore, urge him to be magnanimous in victory by carrying everybody along irrespective of tribe, religion, region, or political affiliation and to operate an open, inclusive government.

“We appreciate the incoming President’s humility…