GET launches ‘Get One Health School Project’ in Loyola College, inaugurates ambassadors

By Modupe George

In a bid to complement government’s effort on education in Oyo State, the Global Emerging Pathogens Treatment Consortium (GET), a non-profit organisation, has officially launched a Get One Health School Project (GHSP) at Loyola College, Ibadan, to educate students of the school on the concept of One Health.

The project manager of GET, Mrs Ifeoluwa Alabi, while speaking at the inauguration of ambassadors of GHSP at the school on Tuesday last week, said the initiative was the resolve of the organisation to bring home in a more simple way the message of One Health to the younger generation who they said are the leaders of tomorrow.

According to her, the Get One Health…