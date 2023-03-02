Jonathan, others to receive African Icon awards in Kigali

Clement Idoko – Abuja

A former Nigerian President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan and other African leaders and icons are to be honoured at the maiden edition of The African Heritage Concert and Awards slated to hold in Kigali, Rwanda on April 1.

Former President of Tanzania, late John Magufuli; Vice President of Liberia, Her Excellency, Chief Dr Jewel Howard-Taylor; Former President of Botswana, Lt. Gen. Seretse Khama Ian Khama (retd), and many other prominent Africans will also be honoured.

According to the organizers – Heritage Times (HT), The African Heritage Concert and Awards would celebrate and honour distinguished African personalities, who have dignified themselves through remarkable…