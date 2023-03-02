MOPOL sergeant kills girlfriend, self in Ilorin

Biola Azeez, Ilorin

A Mobile Police sergeant in uniform on Thursday morning reportedly killed his suspected woman friend and later shot himself dead in a school premises in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the unfortunate incident, which occurred at about 8:00 am, happened at the premises of the Chapel of Redemption, UMCA, Agba Dam Housing Estate, Gaa Akanbi, Ilorin, where Redemption Model Nursery and Primary School is located.

The MOPOL sergeant, identified as Olalere Michael, was said to have been attached to the Kwara state Government House, Ilorin by the state Police command as one of the security agents.

According to residents and shop owners around the…