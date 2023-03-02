Oyo NSCDC marks 2023 World Civil Defence Day

By Oluwatoyin Malik

In celebration of the International Civil Defence Organisation Day, the Oyo State Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Michael Adaralewa, has described this year’s theme as a concept that seeks to alert on the need to harness the dynamics in information technology to prevent any occurrence that may have a negative impact on lives and property.

The Commandant also emphasised the need to incorporate information technology (IT) and risk assessment as key components into the processes and governance structure of any organisation.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Public Relations Officer of the state civil defence, DSC Oyindamola Okuneye,…