UNILAG don wins World Lung Health Award

Tunbosun Ogundare | Lagos

A pulmonologist and senior lecturer at the College of Medicine, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Dr Uju Ozoh, has emerged winner of the World Lung Health Award for 2023.

UNILAG’s spokesperson, Mrs Joke Alaga-Ibraheem, made the disclosure in a statement, saying the don would receive her prize at the opening ceremony of the American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2023 International Conference scheduled for the US in May.

The respiratory health award, according to the ATS, recognises physicians and scientists for outstanding contributions and achievements in pulmonary disease, critical care and sleep health and with potential ability to eliminate health disparities in that…