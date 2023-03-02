Vote massively again for Labour Party, Obi tells supporters

Israel Arogbonlo

Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi has called on all his supporters to come out en mass and vote for all candidates of the party in the forthcoming Gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections slated for Saturday, March 11.

In his fourth public speech since the official results were announced, Obi said he remains absolutely undaunted and deeply committed to this project of a New Nigeria.

“Please do not despair at a time when we can still achieve massive victories in the forthcoming elections on the 11th March 2023. Thank you all and God bless The Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he tweeted.

In advance of Saturday’s election, several polls had projected Obi,…