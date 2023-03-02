Waste pickers gather in Nairobi for International Waste Pickers Day

More than 20 million people in the world work as informal waste workers according to the International Labour Organisation. Waste pickers represent the largest workforce in the recycling chain and recover a higher proportion of recyclable materials than formal waste management systems.

Through their work in recovering recyclable and reusable materials, waste pickers – who are often discriminated against and face stigma for belonging to poor and marginalised groups, ethnic, religious, and racial minorities, climate and war refugees, and survivors of violence and substance abuse – play a major role in reducing plastic pollution and carbon emissions.

Waste picker representatives from 19…